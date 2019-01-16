Wowza, lady!

After a mega 2018, we’re sure the Little Mix ladies will be staying busy and booked throughout the forthcoming year.

Before launching back into her hectic showbiz schedule, however, Leigh-Anne Pinnock jetted off for some last minute winter sun in Jamaica.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Leigh-Anne Pinnock praised by fans after sharing incredible unedited bikini snap: ‘Stretch marks are sexy!’

Keen to bring fans along with her, the 27-year-old babe has been keeping followers in the loop with her holiday happenings – and doesn’t she just look amazing!

Since returning back to Blighty following her sun-drenched vacay, Leigh-Anne appeared to indulge in a lil’ holiday nostalgia.

Taking to social media, a sun-kissed Leigh-Anne smouldered for the snap whilst pulling herself out the crystal clear ocean.

With her hair slicked back, Leigh-Anne sizzled for the post in a simple black bikini.

‘In my happy place,’ Leigh-Anne captioned the smoking hot post.

As expected, fans have flooded the much-loved babe with kind messages.

‘Holy holy 😍🔥,’ shared one, whilst another added: ‘A real life mermaid 😍.’

Agreeing, a third posted: ‘Body goals 😩😍’

Leigh-Anne isn’t the only member of the famous foursome to flee the UK in favour of some sunny fun.

In fact, 26-year-old Jade Thirlwall is spending some quality time in Thailand with her beau Jed Elliott.

Documenting their fun-filled vacay, the duo charmed fans with some super-sweet snaps of their elephant sanctuary visit.

Having befriended the herd of creatures, Jade recently shared a snap of the moment she took a stroll with one of her new friends.

Shielding herself from the searing sun, Jade sported a straw hat on top of a simple combo of demin Daisy Duke cut-offs and a black bikini top.

‘Beautiful creatures, you and me,’ Jade captioned the shot.

Jade has been flooded with compliments from fans, with replies reading messages such as ‘this is very cute😍❤️’ and ‘aw your holiday is looking amazing!’

Right, who fancies a quick mini-break?!