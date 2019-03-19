So sad...

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has made the heartbreaking confession that she felt ‘invisible’ during the early days of Little Mix.

The 27-year-old admitted it took her a long time to feel ‘comfortable in the skin she’s in’ because she feels society is ‘inbuilt with racism’.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Little Mix gush over bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock as she unveils exciting SOLO career move: ‘So proud’

Revealing she ‘forgot’ how powerful it is to be black, Leigh-Anne is now ready to try and help raise awareness on the issue of racism.

‘I definitely feel that it’s taken me a long while to completely feel comfortable in the skin that I’m in,’ she told the latest issue of Rollercoaster magazine.

‘Sadly we live in a society that is inbuilt with racism and I just hope that by speaking up on my personal experience, I can help raise some awareness on this f****d up situation.’

She added: ‘I really did feel invisible and replaceable for a considerable amount of time within the band, but I truly believe as the years have gone on I’m beginning to own it more and more.

‘I’ve always been proud of who I am but maybe for a while I forgot how special and powerful that is. Being black is powerful, being black is beautiful and I’m ready to shout it to the world!’

Leigh-Anne, who is dating footballer Andre Gray, admits she doesn’t care about negative comments aimed at her or her appearance anymore because she finally feels ‘self-assured’.

She added: ‘Now I feel like I’m in such a good place. I’m in this new place where I feel super confident and I’m not really bothered about the negativity anymore.

‘I think we all are, as a group, to be fair. It’s refreshing! I don’t even know what made it click, all I know is that it has. There’s still so much growing to do but at least I can say I’m finally in a place where I feel self-assured. I feel content.’