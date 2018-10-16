We're not jealous at all...

Just like the rest of the Little Mix ladies, Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been pretty darn’ busy over the last few weeks.

As well as putting the finishing touches to the band’s fifth studio album – which is going to drop on November 16 BTW – they’ve been on a major promo tour following the release of new single Woman Like Me.

But Leigh-Anne has managed to squeeze in one last holiday before the Little Mix hysteria really kicks in as she headed to Italy with boyfriend Andre Gray.

Sharing a sneak peek of the weekend break, the 27-year-old took to Instagram with two incredible shots yesterday which see her relaxing on the beautiful Lake Como.

In the snaps, the Little Mix lady can be seen sitting in a boat while wearing a baggy white shirt with a bikini underneath.

The second photo sees Leigh-Anne with her hand in her hair, as she wrote: ‘Cheeky weekend break to Lake Como.. because romance, beautiful scenery and relaxation is good for the soul..’

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the incredible photos, as one wrote: ‘Italy never looked that good before😍♥’

‘You’re the beautiful scenery here… 😍,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘You’re actually a goddess like I can’t 😍’

During her trip, the X Factor star also shared some more glimpses into her quick break, including a photo cuddled up to her football player beau.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Leigh-Anne and Andre, 27, could be seen relaxing in their hotel room in dressing gowns and slippers.

Meanwhile, another video showed the pair speeding down the lake with breathtaking views on either side of them.

We hope Leigh-Anne is feeling suitably relaxed, because she has got a VERY hectic few weeks ahead.