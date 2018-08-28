Has the singer taken a big relationship step?

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has sent fans into a frenzy over rumours that she’s ENGAGED to boyfriend Andre Gray.

The singer found herself at the centre of speculation after an emotional video emerged online showing Andre breaking down in tears as his mum gave a moving speech during a family party.

Fan account @graynnock2 posted the clip showing Andre’s mum telling him: ‘I can honestly say I’ve been in tears tonight, because you two make me so proud. Andre – you do this for you.

‘I swear to god, I can’t wait to see the wedding.’

This prompted cheers from family and friends whilst Andre and Leigh-Anne, 26, both seemed overcome with emotion.

Another video shows Leigh-Anne’s mum saying: ‘Andre, you’re going to make Leigh-Anne the happiest… Well done, so proud of you.’

Andre’s mum then adds: ‘Leigh-Anne, welcome to the family!’

All of this led fans to question whether footballer Andre, 27, might have popped the question.

‘Are you engaged!?!?!?!? We want to know!!!!’ one Instagram user wrote, whilst another said: ‘If you are engaged with Andre! Girl, I’m so proud of you!!!’

And one added: ‘If you are engaged congratulations both of you!!’

However a rep for Leigh-Anne has denied that Andre proposed, so it looks like they’re not engaged.

Instead the couple were celebrating the fact that they’ve moved in together and Leigh-Anne posted a cute message for her other half to mark the big relationship step.

The star wrote: ‘First I want to start by saying thank you to everyone that braved the rain and came down to support me and Andre.. we had the BEST night! 😬🤗

‘To my baby I love you more than life.. I can’t even put it into words, you are so special and I’m so proud of us 🏠❤😍❤’

Awww. The lovebirds have been together since 2016 and Leigh-Anne spoke of how she hopes to spend the rest of her life with Andre when she shared a message for his birthday in June.

‘It’s been 2 years and I still look at you with the same love and awe if not more..,’ she said. ‘we’ve had the most amount of ups, and a couple downs.. all that i believe has made us stronger..

‘you are honestly the best thing to ever happen to me, I love you so bloody much and I cannot wait for our next chapter and to spend the rest of my life with you!’