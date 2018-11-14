Can you teach us, Leigh-Anne?

Little Mix are gearing up for the release of their fifth studio album this Friday and we could not be more excited.

But while Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are in full promo-mode ahead of the big day, now they’ve given fans a glimpse of what they get up to behind the scenes.

More: Jade Thirlwall sparks relationship concern after breaking down during emotional Little Mix gig

Yup, as party season approaches, the girls have been showing off their best dance moves in a hilarious new video for ASOS.

In the clip, 27-year-old Leigh-Anne can be seen dressed in a black leather jacket and skin-tight playsuit while she gives the camera her best twerk.

‘This is a bit much but it’s fine, you said to show you my best so…’ the popstar jokes before bending her knees and shaking her bum.

Perrie, 25, is also quick to show off her cheerleading move while Jesy, 27, gives us the ultimate slut drop. Check out the hilarious video here…

Elsewhere in the video the X Factor winners can be heard humming their favourite party anthems as well as showcasing their super sassy exit walks. Killin’ it, ladies!

This comes after the girls were caught up in a load of drama earlier in the week when they announced they’d parted ways with Simon Cowell’s record label Syco.

After seven years with the music boss, apparently an argument erupted over a song writing credit for the group’s latest hit single Woman Like Me.

Simon told the Sun: ‘It was just embarrassing but, funnily enough, I was more annoyed, again, not about me, but about the fact people who had worked so hard in my company were being misrepresented.’

The 59-year-old went on to explain that he intends to meet with the band in the coming days so they can ‘hear it from him.’

