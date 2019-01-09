Leigh-Anne has gone au natural in this photo

After a busy few months of promoting their fifth album and generally slaying at life, the Little Mix ladies are enjoying a well-earned break.

And making the most of her time off, Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been sunning herself in Jamaica with her closest friends and family.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows incredible bum in thong bikini during sun-soaked holiday

Obviously, the 27-year-old has also been providing us with some serious holiday inspo by sharing a string of incredible photos on Instagram. See what we mean?

In her latest offering to social media, Leigh-Anne has posted a snap of herself splashing around in the clear Caribbean waters – and it’s seriously sizzling.

The photo sees the popstar crawling through the sea rocking a black bikini and one hell of a pout.

With her hair left naturally curly, Leigh-Anne has also chosen to go make-up free for the incredible pic.

And fans were quick to praise the LM lady for choosing not to edit her post, as one wrote: ‘Omg 😭😭😭 i cant, your stretch marks are sexyyyy🙌🙌🙌🙌’

‘Omg, stretch marks are gorgeous 😍🤤,’ said another, while a third penned: ‘I love the fact that you don’t edit your stretch marks!’

And a fourth echoed: ‘I love that you are so confident thanks for being you.’

This snap is just one of many amazing photos over on Leigh-Anne’s Insta account right now.

Yesterday, the star showed off her incred bum when she posed up a storm in a thong two-piece while chilling on the beach.

Meanwhile, the girls are currently gearing up to release their latest video for new song Joan of Arc.

And Leigh-Anne’s bandmate Jade Thirlwall stunned fans earlier this week when she shared a totally naked snap from behind-the-scenes of the shoot.

These girls are killin’ it!