Fans can't get enough of the star's latest holiday photo

The Little Mix girls have been serving us up absolutely INCRED photos from their holidays this week.

We’ve had Perrie Edwards showing off that amazing body in her underwear, while Jade Thirwall wowed in a sparkly bikini over the weekend.

And now it’s bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock‘s turn to break the internet with a sexy snap from her very own sun-soaked getaway to Greece.

Pouting at the camera, the 26-year-old looks amazing in a green bikini which wraps around her toned stomach.

A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) on Aug 5, 2018 at 8:18am PDT

Deciding to go au-natural for the snap, Leigh-Anne’s hair can be seen falling loosely over her shoulders while she ditches the make-up completely.

And after uploading the photo, the popstar’s 3.8million fans rushed to praise her for the unedited snap which even appears to give a glimpse of her stretch marks.

‘She has stretch marks??? and confident?? GOAL’, wrote one fan, and another gushed: ‘Thank you leigh anne for not editing your stretch marks 😍😍beautiful’.

‘Even her stretch marks are beautiful’, said a third, while a fourth added: ‘Yeah this is a real woman, I love you so much, you’re so pretty’.

While enjoying her holiday in Mykonos, Leigh-Anne has also treated us all to some more sexy snaps.

In one photo, the LM lady can be seen wearing a striped co-ord while looking out over her shoulder at the incredible view in the sunshine.

And clearly Greece is a popular destination this summer as Pez and Jade had also been having the time of their lives in the dreamy location.

In one photo, 25-year-old Jade can be seen cosying up to her beau Jed Elliot as the pair enjoy some down time together in the sun.

While Jade can be seen in a pair of retro red sunnies which she matched perfectly with her bikini, her rocker boyfriend leans into her shoulder with a serious expression on his face.

Another sweet photo sees the X Factor star cuddling her man as they both look off into the distance.

A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on Aug 4, 2018 at 7:33am PDT

Adorable, or what?