Liam Gallagher: Pete Doherty is a lightweight

We didn't need The Priory, says Oasis star

Liam Gallagher has slammed Babyshambles’ Pete Doherty and Keane’s Tom Chaplin – branding them ‘posh lightweights’ for going into rehab.

The Oasis frontman, 34, has taken a pop at the singers for having to seek help for their battle with drugs – because it’s not rock ‘n’ roll.

He reckons today’s rock stars need to learn a thing or two from veterans like him and brother Noel.

‘None of us have ever been in The Priory like all these idiots today,’ he tells The Sun. ‘They have one little line, one burn and they’re all in rehab.

‘That Pete Doherty is cabbaged already. And it’s like, “How old are you? The Priory at 27 years of age? You idiot.'”