Liam has made a rare comment about his son

Liam Payne is usually tight-lipped when it comes to his private life – especially when it comes to baby Bear.

But the former One Direction star has revealed an adorable detail about the son he shares with ex Cheryl Cole while chatting to his followers on social media.

In an Instagram live session, 25-year-old Liam replied to a fan question about the one-year-old tot, as he gushed: ‘My son is really really good.

‘He’s starting to babble a lot now, so I think he’s going to be quite the talker when he gets round to it.’ Maybe he’ll take after his singing parents?

As Liam opens up about their son, his ex Cheryl hit the catwalk over the weekend as she jetted across the channel to France for Paris Fashion Week.

And the 35-year-old definitely made sure all eyes were on her as she left her mum duties on the back burner and strutted her stuff in an off-the-shoulder silver sequinned dress with a daring slit at the front.

Walking alongside likes of celeb pal Eva Longoria, actress Elle Fanning and model Winnie Harlow, the former Girls Aloud star meant business in a pair of PVC thigh high black boots.

Meanwhile, it looks like Liam isn’t the only one who’s been talking about the pair’s personal life, as Chez will reportedly release a track named Love Made Me Do next month spilling the beans on their relationship.

The pair announced their split with very similar statements on Instagram earlier this year, saying that looking after Bear is their main priority.

But according to The Sun, Cheryl has penned lyrics claiming she’s a ‘sucker’ who ‘falls in love’ with ‘every f**ker’.

A source said: ‘It is a very edgy pop-dance track and not a typical song which you would expect from Cheryl.

‘She’s not holding back on her feelings and inevitably it will lead to a lot of speculation.’ Ooo we can’t WAIT.