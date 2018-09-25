We weren't expecting THIS

Liam Payne might have made his millions from his musical talent, but the star could be about to add another string to his bow.

Yup, it looks like Liam is following in former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles‘ footsteps as he’s reportedly about to bag his first acting role in a remake of hit musical West Side Story.

The blockbuster movie – which will be directed by Steven Spielberg – would be a would be a BIG step for the singer who is apparently keen to dip his toe in the acting pond.

‘Liam was approached and was naturally flattered to be considered’, a source said.

‘Casting agents have been ordered to find singers between the ages of 15 and 25 who can also dance, while also being able to deliver lines.’

The insider added to The Sun: ‘Liam sees the opportunity to work with Spielberg as an exciting prospect and one too good to turn down.’

But it looks like Liam, 25, has got some competition as it’s been reported the film bosses are also considering a number of other famous faces including good pal Harry – following his success in 2017 World War II film, Dunkirk.

Meanwhile, as Liam brushes up on reading lines, his ex Cheryl is getting ready to spill the beans on their break up with some explosive new song lyrics.

The mum-of-one – who shares one-year-old Bear with the popstar – has reportedly penned a track called Love Made Me Do It which will focus on her split from Liam as well as her other failed relationships in the past.

And 35-year-old Chez isn’t holding back either and apparently sings about how she is a ‘sucker’ who ‘falls in love with every f***er’ on the tune. Eeeek!

It’s also been reported that Cheryl has finally moved out of Liam’s mansion where she has continued to live since their two-year relationship ended.

The brunette star has been house hunting in High Barnet, according to The Daily Star On Sunday, and is said to be keen on a swanky £3.75m house for her and Bear.