Liam has hinted at problems in his relationship

After announcing their shock split last month, now Liam Payne has seemingly given us an insight into the breakdown of his relationship with Cheryl Cole.

The pair – who share one-year-old baby Bear – called it quits after two years together, but have kept fairly quiet about what actually went down between them.

But in a brand new four track EP, 24-year-old Liam has given us a glimpse behind closed doors, and even hinted it was Chez who called time on their romance.

In ballad Depend On It, the former One Direction star seems to suggest he wasn’t ready to let go of 35-year-old Cheryl.

The lyrics read: ‘We used to be lovin’, touchin’ , kissin’, f***in’, like our lives depend on it. How we get to lyin’, cryin’, always fightin’, like our lives depend on it.’

Seemingly suggesting he tried to make their romance work, Liam hints at rows between the pair as the song continues: ‘Oh there you go putting words in my mouth/ it’s about to go down/ I’m not ready yet/ there’s still a thread left.

‘If I could just hold on/ onto unraveling hope/ give it one last go/ I don’t know why just need us to try.’

This comes after Chez and Liam announced their split with matching statements on Twitter in July.

The statements read: ‘We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

‘We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.’

But Liam’s final track on the EP – called Slow – suggests he knew things were over ‘months ago’, as he sings: ‘Know this is done I, will turn a blind eye/ Don’t tell me goodnight, cos’ it means goodbye.

‘Know that we’re broken, know this was over months ago/ Got me pretending you ain’t done with us/ you got me running round the obvious…

‘I know that you’re mind is already made up/ but give me one more night before we give up.’ Hmm…

Meanwhile, Liam has seemingly been enjoying his newly found single status as the dad-of-one has been caught getting very cosy with a whole load of ladies over the past two weeks – including stunning model Cairo Dwek.

We guess we’ll have to wait for the album release to find out what’s really going on in Liam’s love life…