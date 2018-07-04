Liam has opened up about baby Bear

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne recently shocked the nation when they confirmed the shock news that they were going their separate ways.

And after laying low for the past few days, now former One Direction star Liam has released a video on Twitter revealing he’s proud of the son they share, Bear.

In a clip about his new trainers range with Adidas, the 24-year-old said: ‘What makes me feel prouder? I’d say right now at the moment more than anything, my son.’

Speaking about the one-year-old – who Chez and Liam welcomed in March last year – he gushed: ‘Since I had a little boy, a little child, everything changes in life – and I’m more aiming him to be prouder of me. He’s actually already making me a better man, which I think is incredible’.

Continuing his inspirational message, Liam then ponders his ingredients for the ‘perfect world’, adding: ‘I think more than anything it would be if we all came together a little bit more.

‘And if we pick our battles. If we try to solve everything at once it makes everything a bit of a mess. If we all aimed better for a better future, it would be easier.’

This comes after the X Factor star released a statement on Sunday revealing that him and his girlfriend of two-and-a-half years, Cheryl had split.

Taking to Twitter, Liam wrote: ‘Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

‘We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.’ While Chezza also released the same statement on her social media account.