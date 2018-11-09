How sweet!

With explosive lyrics such as ‘I fall in love with every f**cker’, it would be easy to assume that Cheryl had taken an almighty dig at Liam Payne with brand new track Love Made Me Do It.

Appearing to unpack all the ways her romance with the former One Direction star went wrong, the 35-year-old’s long awaited comeback spelled a lot of drama.

However, Liam has now reacted to Chez’s return to pop – confirming there is no bad blood between the co-parents.

In fact, Liam, who shares one-year-old son Bear with Cheryl, shared some kind words for the former Girls Aloud star on Twitter – revealing he’s even heard all the upcoming music!

‘Congratulations @CherylOfficial on your first release in 4 years can’t wait for everyone to hear the rest,’ he said.

Announcing their split back in June of this year, the couple shared matching statements regarding the matter on social media.

Asserting that the decision to split was made on good terms, the duo shared: ‘We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

‘We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.’

Whilst Cheryl and Liam may be on good terms as exes, it doesn’t look like a romantic reconciliation is forthcoming.

Speaking on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast this week, Chez claimed she was over romance for good- and wouldn’t be dating again now she’s a mother.

‘I know what I want in life, but in the romantic area, I am not as evolved. That area has stopped. It’s not happening anymore. It’s the end. It’s the end,’ she explained.

‘I’ve got the man in my life now, [Bear],’ Cheryl added.

Maybe Liam’s sweet words will leave a better taste for romance in Chez’s mouth?! We’ll be watching this space…