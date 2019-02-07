We weren't expecting this...

If you thought Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell were the most unexpected celeb couple of the year so far then hold onto your hats… because the One Direction star is now said to have dated Love Island’s Amber Davies.

Yep, after his split from Cheryl, 25-year-old Liam apparently enjoyed a ‘string of dates’ with the Welsh beauty after they got talking at a London nightclub.

Insiders have revealed the pair first crossed paths at the 2017 Teen Awards before they later met on a night out at Libertine in London.

‘Amber’s very much Liam’s type,’ a source said.

‘She was very excited to meet him some years ago at the Radio 1 Teen Awards. Her dreams came true when they went home together after partying at a nightclub in London.’

Speaking to The Sun, the insider added: ‘There was a real physical attraction between them.’

The ridiculously good looking pair are said to have kept their meet-ups on the downlow, but allegedly they ‘still text every now and then.’

Well, it’s no surprise that Liam went for 22-year-old Amber – who won the 2017 series of Love Island with ex Kem Cetinay – as she has a seriously striking resemblance to 35-year-old Cheryl.

CelebsNow have reached out to Amber and Liam’s reps for comment.

Meanwhile, this comes after Amber’s ex Kem previously claimed popstar Liam was one of the first people to contact him after the couple split in December 2017.

Speaking at the time, the 22-year-old admitted: ‘He was one of the first people to text me.

‘It was out of the blue. He was checking I was OK and gave me good advice. I couldn’t believe he was going out of his way to talk to me.’

Despite reportedly getting cosy with Amber, Liam – who shares 23-month-old baby Bear with Cheryl – is now rumoured to be dating 48-year-old supermodel Naomi Campbell.

And with their romance heating up, sources have now alluded to their ‘mind-blowing sex’.

‘Liam thinks she’s amazing and beautiful, and has said their intimate time together has been mind-blowing,’ an insider told The Sun.

‘He seems really into her and acting like he can’t believe his luck… He obviously likes a beautiful older woman.’