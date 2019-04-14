Poor Liam!

Liam Payne has reportedly been dumped by rumoured girlfriend Naomi Campbell, with friends claiming she grew ‘bored’ of him.

The One Direction star, 25, and the supermodel, 48, enjoyed a whirlwind four-month romance before Naomi called time on their fleeting fling.

‘Naomi has taken the decision to let things fizzle out. She’s just not into Liam any more and has cast him aside. Quite simply she got a bit bored,’ a source told The Sun.

‘He was always the more keen, slightly needy one and, as far as she was concerned, they were never officially an item anyway. It’s always been very casual.’

Meanwhile, another source told The Mirror: ‘Liam and Naomi had a lot of fun together, they got on well and had a laugh. But it just wasn’t meant to be.

‘They are going to stay friends – there are no hard feelings with either of them.’

The news comes as Liam cut a solo figure as he was spotted heading out to enjoy a night of music at Coachella festival on Saturday night.

Speculation of a blossoming romance between the two began when they were pictured celebrating the New Year together in Ghana.

Later reports claimed they had been enjoying ‘mind-blowing sex’ during dates in London and New York, with Liam spotted sneaking out of Naomi’s apartment block in the Big Apple over Valentine’s Day.

They’ve also enjoyed some public flirting on Instagram, commenting sweet nothings on each other’s posts.

Naomi wrote the words ‘Beautiful soul’ alongside a picture of a shirtless Liam.

Liam then replied: ‘Takes one to know one,’ and sealed it with a kiss emoji.

Liam’s single status comes as his ex Cheryl, who he shares two-year-old son Bear with, admitted she is open to exploring ‘other routes’ to have more children, but a new relationship is not her ‘priority’.

CelebsNow has contacted a spokesperson for Liam and Naomi for comment.