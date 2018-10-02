Looking good, Liam!

After Cheryl Cole wowed fans at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, Liam Payne has now given his ex a run for her money with his own suave makeover.

The 25-year-old was a long way away from his One Direction days as he stepped out at the BMI Awards in London last night wearing a grey skinny suit.

Posing up a storm on the red carpet, Liam ditched his quirky tracksuits and gold chains for an altogether more grown up look as he teamed his suit with a crisp white shirt, sleek tie and matching scarf.

Scrubs up pretty well, right? Liam was joined at the glitzy music do – held to honour songwriters and publishers – with the likes of fellow stars James Arthur and Natasha Bedingfield.

And it looks like all that musical talent got Liam in a nostalgic mood as he hinted he could be getting back with his One Direction bandmates sooner than we think.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on the red carpet, the dad-of-one said: ‘There is definitely (a chance).

‘I saw Louis (Tomlinson) recently for something that I cannot say, and yeah I’ve been in touch with Niall (Horan) and Harry (Styles) a little bit.

‘I think it would be nice if we got back together. But all in good time. We’ll see.’

Meanwhile, this comes after Liam’s ex Cheryl – who he shares one-year-old Bear with – strutted her stuff at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend looking pretty darn’ amazing.

Taking to the catwalk in an off-the-shoulder silver sequinned dress with a daring slit at the front, the former Girls Aloud star meant business in a pair of PVC thigh high black boots.

It looks like these two are both winning in the style stakes at the moment.