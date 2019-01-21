Twit-twoo!



Since splitting up from Cheryl, Liam Payne has been busy with new music and first time fatherhood.

However, whilst romance might appear to be the last of Liam’s priorities, it would appear that Cupid might have struck the 25-year-old once again…

In fact, baby Bear’s dad appears to have hit the romance jackpot twice in a row – seemingly having moved on from Chez to none other than iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell!

Keen to make their dalliance pubic knowledge, the duo have left tongues-wagging with a string of flirty comments via Instagram.

Commenting on a recent selfie of the 48-year-old runway legend, Liam shared some rather damning evidence…

‘Perfection in a person. Don’t give me those eyes,’ the former One Direction star shared.

Appearing to return the favour, Naomi shared her own response on one for Liam’s snaps.

‘Beautiful soul,’ she commented – which was met by the response ‘take one to know one’ from Mr Payne.

As expected, Naomi and Liam’s flirty exchange has drawn a great deal of attention from fans – with many taking to social media to suggest the couple have become romantically involved.

‘Naomi Campbell calling Liam Payne a beautiful soul made my 2019,’ shared one.

Another shocked fan simply shared: ‘Is this a thing?’



‘Never in a million years would i have thought THE liam payne and THE naomi campbell would cross paths romantically,’ added a third.

Whilst Liam might have moved on with one of the most famous women in fashion, we’re sure his friendship with co-parent Chez will stay as strong as ever.

In fact, he recently appeared to share that he has ‘never felt closer’ to Bear’s mum in a sweet message shared to Twitter.

‘I’ve actually never felt closer to my family, friends and fans as I have the past few months,’ he posted.