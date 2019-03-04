Oh dear...

Liam Payne’s rumoured girlfriend Naomi Campbell was spotted ‘acting like a single woman’ at a recent party – despite her supposed romance with the singer.

The supermodel, 48, was said to be ‘flirting outrageously’ with rapper Drake at Jay Z and Beyonce’s annual Gold Oscar party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles last week.

According to reports, Naomi was all over the 32-year-old God’s Plan hitmaker.

‘Naomi was having the time of her life,’ a source claimed.

‘At the party she was getting quite close to Drake – they ended up dancing together.’

Naomi has been linked to Liam, 25, since last December but recently reportedly warned him that he was getting ‘too clingy’.

‘She doesn’t want to be in a serious relationship and hasn’t been inviting Liam to events,’ the insider added to The Mirror. ‘She just doesn’t seem that fussed and likes her space.’

Liam and Naomi haven’t stepped out publicly together yet but he was invited to her post-Bafta Vogue event last month. They arrived and left separately.

However, the rumoured couple are set to make their first joint public appearance together this week at a charity bash.

Both Liam and Naomi have been lined up to attend WE Day on March 6 at London’s SSE Arena in Wembley.

The event aims to raise awareness for child labour around the world and the importance of education.

While the charity confirmed on Thursday that both Liam and Naomi would attend the event, it is not clear whether they will walk the red carpet together or arrive separately.

Liam and Naomi, who is 23-years his senior, have enjoyed heavy flirtation on Instagram since news of their blossoming romance first came to light earlier this year.

The rumoured couple are back and forth ‘liking’ and commenting on each other’s sexy photos, with Liam just recently ‘liking’ a string of sexy snaps shared by the supermodel from her trip to the Oscars.

He also previously commented on a selfie of Naomi, calling her ‘perfection’.

‘Perfection in a person… Don’t give me those eyes,’ he said, alongside a rose emoji and the blowing-a-kiss and eyes emojis.

She later returned the compliment by commenting on a shirtless snap of Liam: ‘Beautiful soul,’ alongside a heart emoji.