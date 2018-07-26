The newly single star is enjoying an incredible trip

Liam Payne is getting over his shock break up from Cheryl Cole in the best way possible – by jetting off on a luxury holiday somewhere hot.

Yup, the dad-of-one might be mending a broken heart after announcing the end of his two-and-a-half year relationship, but that’s not going to stop him from enjoying some ‘me time’.

In a series of snaps posted on Instagram, 24-year-old Liam can be seen soaking up the sun from a huge yacht as he poses in nothing but his swimming shorts.

Beaming at the camera, the One Direction star – who shares one-year-old Bear with ex Chez – looks as if he doesn’t have a care in the world as he dangles his legs in the water.

☀️💦 A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jul 25, 2018 at 1:29am PDT

And fans couldn’t wait to comment on the cute pic, as one wrote: ‘your smile omg i’m in love’, and another commented: ‘So happy to see you smiling and happy!’

Making the most of his getaway, the X Factor star was also snapped as he bravely jumped into the ocean from the top deck of the expensive boat.

With nothing but crystal clear waters and picturesque views around him, Liam can be seem with his arms out wide as he takes the leap of faith.

Although the location of his Island getaway is not yet known, Liam is clearly in high spirits as he posed for another photo on his hotel balcony.

Dressed in a black and white striped T-shirt and black trousers, the star looks happier than ever posing in front a range of stunning mountains.

Holiday mode A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jul 25, 2018 at 9:58am PDT

‘Holiday mode’, he simply wrote next to the photo, which racked up more than 750k likes in a matter of hours.

Liam’s incredible holiday comes after he confirmed his split with 34-year-old Cheryl earlier this month.

The pair – who first met on The X Factor back in 2008 but got together eight years later – admitted it was a ‘tough decision to make’ but they will remain close for the sake of Bear.

‘Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make’, Liam wrote on Twitter.

‘We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.’

According to reports, Liam has already moved out of the former couple’s £5million Surrey mansion.