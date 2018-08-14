Chiam 2.0 alert...

It might only be a mere matter of six weeks since Cheryl and Liam Payne announced they had pulled the plug on their relationship, but it would appear there is no time to waste.

In fact, it looks like Liam is already back in the game – having been spotted smooching a new lady!

This week, snaps have emerged in which the former One Direction ‘fella appears to get very cosy to his rumoured new love interest – 20-year-old model Cairo Dwek.

We guess this means Chez and Liam really *are* all over. At least we can probs reuse the name ‘Chiam’ for Liam and Cairo….

Liam and Cario have been spotted soaking up some August sun whilst enjoying a romantic Italian getaway.

In the snaps obtained by The Sun, the pair hold hands as they stroll the grounds of posh Italian lunch spot Villa D’Este hotel.

In fact, an onlooker has even shared with the publication: ‘There’s no doubt Liam and Cairo are more than just friends. They were kissing passionately with his hand wrapped around the back of her head and they obviously couldn’t get enough of each other’.

Postcard from Florence 💌 A post shared by CD (@cairo_dwek) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:55am PDT

But before we get carried away with the news of Chiam 2.0, we should probably take the time to get to know American native Cairo a little better…

Well, first things first, she’s literally ridiculous…

Last in the pool A post shared by CD (@cairo_dwek) on Jul 31, 2018 at 10:39am PDT

Cairo is 20 years old, which makes her four years younger than Liam’s ripe age of 24. Oh, and she’s also 17 years younger than 35-year-old Cheryl, who shared an age gap of a decade with Liam.

Cairo’s bread and butter is modelling (obvs) – and she is signed to multiple agencies across the globe.

In fact, you *might* even see her donning a pair of angel wings soon – as she is even rumoured to be headed for the runway of Victoria’s Secret later this year.

Night 1 😍 A post shared by CD (@cairo_dwek) on Aug 8, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

However, she has brains alongside all that beauty – and actually gave up her place studying Psychology at the University of Southern California in order to pursue her modelling career.

Liam and Cairo are believed to have initially met back in July of this year at the Medusa restaurant in Cannes.

Yup, definitely beats having a flirt at your local Spoons. We’ll watch this space, Chiam 2.0…