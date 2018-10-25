The popstars will be coming together on Friday

We’ve been dreaming about a One Direction reunion ever since the band announced their split back in 2016.

And now our dreams have finally come true… well, kind of, as Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne are getting back together for a very special episode of Gogglebox. Two out of five isn’t bad!

The popstars will be sitting down in front of the sofa on Friday evening as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer in a bid to raise a load of money for charity.

Taking to Twitter to reveal the exciting news on Wednesday, 25-year-old Liam shared a picture of the pair and said: ‘Tune into @Channel4 on Friday night from 7pm to watch me and @Louis_Tomlinson on #gogglebox for #StandUpToCancer.’

He then added: ‘It’s for a cause that’s close to our hearts, so please give it a watch and donate.’

The charity is close to 26-year-old Louis after his mum Johannah Deakin tragically died of leukaemia in December 2016 at the age of just 43.

Fans were quick to show their support for the X Factor stars, as one wrote: ‘This is way to adorable!’

‘Lovee you guyss,’ said another, while a third added: ‘We miss you together💔’

The 1D stars have remained close since they parted ways musically over two years ago, and they briefly reunited earlier this month when Liam joined judge Louis at X Factor Judges’ Houses in Ibiza.

Abbey Clancy, 32, will also be joining Channel 4’s Gogglebox special alongside her footie star husband Peter Crouch, 37, and her dad.

While Love Island star Dani Dyer and her dad Danny, 41, are set to join the fundraising as well.

Giving fans a sneak peak of the show, 22-year-old Dani shared a snap of her and her EastEnders star dad sitting on their sofa.

‘I absolutely love Gogglebox and couldn’t be more excited to be on it with my dad,’ she wrote.

‘What an experience it was! Stand Up To Cancer is such an amazing cause and I’m proud to have been asked to be a part of it ♥️.’