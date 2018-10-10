The singer has spoken out on speculation surrounding his love life

Liam Payne has hit back at claims he’s been dating a new lady following his split from Cheryl earlier this year.

The One Direction star was said to have been spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in Mayfair on Friday night with mystery brunette, who has since been identified as Vian Rasool.

But now Liam has confirmed he definitely isn’t dating 21-year-old Vian, as she’s actually his pal’s girlfriend.

Hitting back at reports on Twitter, the 25-year-old slammed: ‘Not my girlfriend, actually my friends girlfriend of course you know that since you cropped him out of all of the pictures.’

This comes after photos – obtained by The Sun – showed Liam and Italian model and socialite Vian laughing and chatting as they wandered around London after a meal at C Restaurant.

Although it’s not the first time the Strip That Down singer has sparked romance rumours since becoming single.

Dad-of-one Liam has previously been linked to 18-year-old Instagram star Maya Henry before embarking on a short-lived romance with model Cairo Dwek.

But the star appeared to confirm he’s well and truly back on the market after he was seen telling pal John Mayer he’s ‘single’, in a comment on the singer’s Instagram.

Joining in a live chat, Liam randomly interrupted fans’ questions to say hi and tell him, ‘I’m single too’. Thanks for that, Liam…

Meanwhile, Liam’s ex Cheryl – who is mum to his one-year-old son Bear – showed the singer what he’s missing when she hit the town with her Girls Aloud pals on Sunday night.

Wearing a stunning striped dress, the 35-year-old enjoyed a fancy dinner with Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts for Nicola’s birthday.

Posing in a group photo on the wild night out, Chez looked happier than ever surrounded by her nearest and dearest.