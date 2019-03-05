This is shocking!

Liam Payne has recalled the harrowing moment he was robbed at knife-point when he was just 12-years-old.

The former One Direction star, 25, revealed on Twitter that he was lucky to escape with his life after a man confronted him with a blade in Bilston, West Midlands.

Recalling the terrifying moment, Liam tweeted: ‘I was held at knifepoint by a man in Bilston when I was 12 and me and my friend were robbed.

‘Luckily that was all that happened and me and my friend walked away with our lives not everyone is so lucky.’

Liam also said that he would be happy to help in any campaigns to raise awareness: ‘Any support you need count me in #knifecrime.’

Liam’s admission comes after he was accidentally tagged in a tweet meant for local MP Liam Byrne, who was asked to join in counselling kids about knife crime in the West Midlands.

Before he recalled the shocking moment he was a victim of knife-crime himself, Wolverhampton-born Liam responded to the mix-up: ‘I’m with you completely.

‘Having a knife in your pocket doesn’t make you any more of a person.

‘It makes you a risk put it down and don’t become a statistic.

‘Find your power in other things that make you become more and greater than you ever thought you could be.’

MP Liam was grateful for his namesake’s reply and the awareness it would bring.

He tweeted: ‘From one Liam to another: Thank you so much for the message.’

Fans were distraught after learning of Liam’s brush with death, with one responding: ‘Oh my god that’s horrible. im so sorry for that happened to you and your friend. no one deserves this.’

Another said: ‘That’s terrifying… So glad you’re safe. I love you.’

Birmingham, near Liam’s hometown, has been suffering a knife crisis, with 99 stabbings taking place in just eight weeks.