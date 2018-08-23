We can't deal... 🙈🙈

He might have come from squeaky clean boyband One Direction, but when it comes to talking about his private life Liam Payne isn’t exactly coy. In fact, he’s pretty darn’ open.

And the 24-year-old has been at it again this week as he’s divulged maybe a little too much information about his sex life. Erm…

‘I like sex,’ he boldy declared, in an interview with Total Access.

‘So what better way than to musically express myself as a young man growing up. I’m into it. I like it. It’s good.’

To be fair, with steamy hits like Bedroom Floor, the Fifty Shades soundtrack For You and a track called First Time, Liam’s confession should come as no surprise to any of us.

And now that he’s single – after his split from girlfriend of two years Cheryl – it looks the popstar is making the most of his new found freedom as he’s been getting cosy with a number of ladies lately.

Last week, the dad-of-one was seen holding hands with model Cairo Dwek during a romantic weekend away in Lake Como.

And sending even more tongues wagging, the solo star – who shares one-year-old son Bear – was filmed getting cosy with pal Rita Ora backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night.

Both singers were in New York City for the ceremony and after performing on stage together, a short clip shows Liam with his arm draped round Rita’s shoulder as the pair danced.

The film also shows the One Direction star appearing to whisper in Rita’s ear as the pair laugh and she holds his arm.

But making sure that no lady in the room felt left out, later on Liam was ALSO seen cuddling up to model Winnie Harlow.

And when he uploaded a shot of them hugging with the caption: ‘Always have time for you,’ along with a kissing emoji, she shared it adding, ‘ditto’ and a heart.

It looks like Liam is well and truly enjoying his bachelor status.