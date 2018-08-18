The young dad has only been split from Cheryl for SIX weeks.

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole – it was the romance that no one saw coming, but, sadly, wasn’t built to last. Not long after settling into familial bliss with baby Bear, now one, the couple decided to call time on their two-and-a-half year relationship.

And it looks as if Liam is having no trouble at all moving on. The 24-year-old star was spotted looking loved up with 20-year-old model, Cairo Dwak. In pictures obtained by The Sun, Liam is seen smooching Cairo in the back of a car, before stepping out hand-in-hand, oblivious of the paparazzi around them. The loved-up pair had enjoyed at lunch date together at Villa D’Este hotel in Italy.

Liam issued a statement on Twitter, opening up to his 32.3 million fans about his newly single status.

‘As you may know, the last few months have seen some big changes for me,’ he wrote. ‘I looked at some of the songs on my album which were done a while ago, and they felt from another age.

‘I’m determined for my debut album to truly represent me. I’m now back in the studio working hard to finalise the final few new songs on the record.’

He continued: ‘I’m genuinely excited about the music I’m writing and recording and I can’t wait for it to be ready for you all. In the meantime, this EP is a collection of songs that I’m really proud of and want you all to hear.

‘As always, thanks for your support – it means the world to me.’

The couple confirmed their relationship had ended on July 1 2018 with a message on social media.

It read: ‘We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make.

‘We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.’