Liam Payne appears to be looking for a career change after revealing he has a secret talent hidden up his sleeves.

The singer announced that he has his eyes set on Hollywood after admitting he wants to become an actor!

But instead of bagging a small role or cameo, Liam has jumped a few steps and managed to land an audition with one of the biggest directors in the world – Steven Spielberg.

And it’s not just any audition either, Liam actually met with the ET director to try and land a role in his upcoming remake of West Side Story.

The 1961 musical of forbidden love and gang rivalry is being given a modern revamp this year.

Liam made the shock confession this morning as he revealed on Capital FM Breakfast that he’d thrown his hat in the ring for a major role.

After revealing he’s already had ‘lots’ of acting lessons, presenter Roman Kemp managed to coax out details of Liam’s high profile audition.

‘The first thing I ever auditioned for was for the remake of ‘West Side Story’ which is being done by Steven Spielberg.,’ the 25-year-old said.

‘On my last birthday I got a message saying “you need to go and meet Steven Spielberg on Thursday.” So I had to go and do an audition in front of him which was quite wild.’

Describing their top-secret meeting, Liam continued: ‘It was a bit of a cold room I’m not going to lie. It was like all curtained off in like a big warehouse type thing and he just kind of rolled in and was like “Liam!” and I was like “this is wild.” Like this is the craziest thing I’ve ever done in my life. But he was super nice.’

Sadly for Liam, the part just wasn’t meant to be his.

He added: ‘I didn’t get it but I was in like the last five people for it which I was quite happy with coz it was a difficult – it was a big part in the film.

‘It was the first audition I had ever done and I put four tapes in and then managed to get to meet Steven Spielberg so it was pretty amazing.’

Sounds amazing to us!