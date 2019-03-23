The singer had to work on his son's second birthday

Celebrating your child’s birthday is usually a fun experience for parents, however, Liam Payne sadly had to miss part of his son’s second birthday yesterday, due to work commitments.

The 25-year-old was seen boarding a flight to Dubai at Heathrow airport on the afternoon of Friday 22 March.

Dressed down in a pair of skinny jeans and a red sports jacket, Liam – who is rumoured to be dating model Naomi Campbell – could be seen on his phone, before boarding the long haul flight to the United Arab Emirates.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Liam Payne’s rumoured romance with Naomi Campbell heats up as he mingles with model’s BFFs on ‘date night’

He’s set to perform at The Global Teacher Price Assembly concert held there today, along with Little Mix and Rita Ora.

His trip to Dubai comes as a source reported he was likely to miss part of his son’s big day on March 22, as his performance at the Middle Eastern concert – which gives thanks to teachers all around the world – was due to take place just hours after the tot turned two.

‘Liam is due to take to the stage 7.30pm local time on Saturday, which is 3.30pm in the UK,’ the insider said.

‘Flights take seven hours so at best Liam could be in the England for some of Bear’s birthday on Friday but logistically it is almost impossible for him to be there for the full day.

‘Liam could to go straight from the airport to the venue but going from a long-haul flight to the stage would be draining.’

Last year, Liam found himself in a similar position when his son – who he shares with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl – turned one.

The singer suffered a diary clash, as he was booked to perform in Japan on March 24.

However, he managed to enjoy some time with his mini-me on his milestone birthday, before jetting out of London later that night.

Sharing a sweet photo of the tiny tot gripping his hand, Liam called Bear his ‘world’ in a gushing post.’

Aww!

We wonder what exciting gifts he’ll be bringing the little back from his trip…