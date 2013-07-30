Lily Allen: I want to learn to dance like Beyonce Knowles and Rihanna!

Lily suggests new exercise regime on Twitter

Lily Allen wants to learn to dance like Beyoncé Knowles and Rihanna.

The mum-of-two is on the lookout for a class where she can copy the sexy moves of Bey, 31, and Ri-Ri, 25.

‘Can someone just start a class where they do Beyonce and Rihanna dance routines ?’ Lily, 28, Tweeted on Monday.

‘This would make excercise a ) enjoyable and b) good goals’

Lily got lots of support for the idea from her Twitter followers, with one replying: ‘We could start them in Cranham Village hall or somewhere in Stroud’.

It’s not the first time the Smile singer’s praised Rihanna’s body – earlier this year she admitted to being jealous after Ri-Ri donned a thong and thigh-high boots for a saucy Instagram snap.

‘NOT FAIR ! (Arse not boots ) #goddess,’ Lily Tweeted about Rihanna’s amazing figure.

Anna Francis