Lily Allen: I was drinking 4 glasses of wine by 4 o’clock – then I met Sam Cooper

Lily recognised her behaviour wasn't good for her

Lily Allen has admitted that she was drinking heavily before she met husband Sam Cooper.

The singer started dating construction boss Sam in the summer of 2009 and credits him as the reason she changed her unhealthy lifestyle.

‘I wasn’t eating and then, you know, I was going out at night,’ says Lily, 26.

‘I guess when you’re not eating you have to distract yourself with other things.

‘Come 3 o’clock it was like, “Oh, I suppose it’s acceptable to have a glass of wine.”

‘And then by 4 o’clock I would have had 4 glasses. It’s not the way to be.

‘But then I met Sam and he noticed that behaviour.’

Lily married Sam, 32, in Gloucestershire last month and the newlyweds announced that they’re expecting another child.

Their first baby was stillborn at 6 months in October, but the couple’s strong relationship survived. Sam makes Lily feel loved and looked after.

‘I just needed someone to tell me,’ she tells Elle magazine.

‘I suppose I was doing all that because I wanted acceptance.

‘If he was telling me that he’d already accepted me for who I was and I didn’t need to do all this bullsh*t, then it made me feel safe and secure.’

Esme Riley

