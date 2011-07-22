Lily Allen in ‘sick’ Twitter rage after being called ‘a disgusting bitch’

Lily responds to fan's taunt - and then apologises

Lily Allen was quick to react when a teenager insulted her by Tweeting: ‘Your face makes me sick you disgusting bitch.’



Lily, 26, replied: ‘Then you should look at pictures of me all day, cause you look like you could lose a few.’

But now the former singer says the ‘go throw up’ quip was just a light-hearted joke and has said sorry.

The girl is actually a fan of Lily’s and has also apologised for her vicious post, which she claims was the result of her friend getting hold of her phone.

Now pregnant, Lily has struggled with her own weight in the past and admitted she suffered from an eating disorder in 2009.

‘I used to vomit after meals,’ she confessed on her TV series Lily Allen: From Riches To Rags

‘It’s not something I’m proud of.’

SEE PICTURES Lily Allen and sister Sarah Owen launch Lucy In Disguise clothing line at Harvey Nichols>>

NEW PICTURES Lily Allen marries Sam Cooper – see their wedding photos>>

NEW PICTURES The life of Lily Allen – her story in photos>>

PHOTO GALLERY Celebrity bikini bodies with Lily Allen>>

NEW PICTURES Lily Allen Style File>>

SEE PICTURES Lily Allen and other celebrity smokers>>

PHOTOS Lily Allen attends Q Awards>>

Esme Riley



