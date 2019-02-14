She’s just performed for seven days straight on the other side of the world, and Lily Allen was given a warm welcome from her two daughters as she landed back in London today.

The 33-year-old singer had admitted she was heading back to the UK for ‘a fruitless Valentine’s Day. Again’, but it seems her kids, Ethel and Marnie, didn’t forget about her.

Sharing a video on her Instagram story, Lily revealed her daughters had got her a beautiful bunch of flowers and a massive balloon which read: ‘Welcome home mummy.’

The Smile singer is no doubt feeling jet-lagged after enjoying a small stint of shows in Australia and New Zealand this past week.

But despite performing seven days in a row, it seems Lily enjoyed some down time too as she shared several snaps from her day on Rottnest Island.

In the pics, Lily flaunts her enviable figure in a yellow bikini top and black bottoms as she poses in the sea.

Lily simply captioned the pics: ‘Rottnest Monster 💦’ as she soaked up the sun before heading back to the UK.

Her time Down Under comes as she was announced as the new face of the Vype x House of Holland AW19 collection.

The blonde star looks incredible in a series of sexy shots taken by world renowned photographer, Rankin.

Commenting on the collaboration, Lily said: ‘I’m delighted to be partnering with Vype as I’ve been a smoker for a long time now, and smoking and singing don’t go together particularly well, I need an alternative.

‘Having heard about Vype and having seen the collaboration Henry has created with them, I thought I’d give vaping a try. I love the sleek feel and colours of the ePen 3 are really appealing to me, plus it’s light weight and easy to use.’

Lily Allen is the face of Vype’s new House of Holland collaboration in partnership with Rankin, celebrating the ePen 3 range. Available here.