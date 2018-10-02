The singer says 'her world fell from underneath her'

Lily Allen has made the shocking revelation that she was close to getting sectioned during an argument with her ex-husband, Sam Cooper.

Speaking to the latest issue of Cosmopolitan magazine, Lily, 33, explained how she flew into a rage and chucked a water cooler out of a window when she thought Sam was seeing someone new.

She said: ‘It was a build-up of everything and that [Sam’s new relationship] was the straw that broke the camel’s back.’

Lily revealed how her current boyfriend MC Meridian Dan had to beg medics not to sedate her during the row.

‘When I feel that the people I trust most have betrayed that, my whole world falls out from underneath me.

‘[The staff] had me pinned down on the floor. I picked up a water cooler and threw it through the window.

‘Dan said six nurses tackled me to the floor and they had the needle out and were about to knock me out and sedate me.’

She added: ‘Once the needle goes in, you’re sectioned. [Dan] had to really fight with them not to do it.’

The singer also opened up about how fame shattered her self-confidence to the point where she stopped eating.

‘I was gearing up to do promo for the second album, that’s what I started not eating,’ she revealed.

‘When I was feeling really bad, everything that I ate would come back up.

‘Part of me getting ready for a show would be to vomit for 20 minutes. I just felt really fat and grotesque.’

While Lily says she’s in a better place now, she admits that she still isn’t happy.

‘Happiness for me is your first E at Glastonbury – that’s the happy place,’ she said.

‘I don’t think I’ve ever had that base level of happiness. What I see as being happy is that fake level of happiness because that’s what I’ve had from the spoke in endorphins or whatever.’

However, she did add: ‘But I’m in a happy relationship, my kids are thriving and I’m creating great music. I couldn’t really ask for much more, so yeah, I’m in a good place.’

Read Lily's full interview in this month's Cosmopolitan magazine