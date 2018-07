Singer wants to get more involved in fashion

Lily Allen wants to create her own jewellery collection.

The singer, who has designed clothes for high street store New Look, hopes the range will be out ‘the back end of this year.’

‘There are lots of things I want to do in my life,’ she told Capital Radio.

‘I just don’t know what they are yet. I am quite unnatural in front of the camera.

‘It can be a little bit intimidating but fun on some levels.’

Alison Adey