Lindsay Lohan completes work at the morgue

Actress has almost completed her probation for drunk-drive charges

Lindsay Lohan has spent time in an LA morgue as part of her court-ordered community service.

The actress, 22, has had to participate in several rehabilitation programmes as punishment for her drunk driving and cocaine charges, stemming from an incident last year.

Lindsay was arrested in May last year after losing control of her car



in Beverly Hills. Cocaine was also discovered in her vehicle.

Her lawyer, Blair Berk, appeared in court on Lindsay’s behalf yesterday to update the judge on her progress.

‘[Lindsay is] completely on track with everything,’ she told the hearing.

So far Lindsay has completed 84 minutes in jail, community service, and visits to a morgue and an accident and emergency unit.

The Mean Girls star is expected to complete an alcohol education class before her next court hearing in January.

Sarah Goodall