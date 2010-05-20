Lindsay Lohan’s passport stolen at Cannes Film Festival

Actress is stuck in Cannes

Lindsay Lohan‘s lawyer has revealed that she will miss a court appearance today because her passport was stolen at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress was due to attend a probation hearing, related to a 2007 drink driving case, in LA.

But Lindsay is now stranded in France, meaning an arrest warrant could be issued for her no-show.

She will visit the US embassy in Cannes today to get a replacement passport, lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley tells ABC7.

Lindsay, 23 – who split from Samantha Ronson, 32, in April 2009 – has been warned that she could face jail if she fails to comply with her probation terms.

