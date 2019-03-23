The make-up artist is content embracing her own new beginning

Last week her ex-husband Ant McPartlin’s new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett was seen happily pushing a pram during a loved-up day out, but Lisa Armstrong isn’t letting their PDAs get to her any more.

Instead, Now can reveal that Lisa, 42, is finally seeing the silver lining of her split from 43-year-old Ant as her career goes from strength to strength.

A well-placed source tells us, ‘Lisa’s determined to move on. She has literally shed the skin of her marriage and is now focusing on her future. Lisa’s got so much going on and she’s realised that it might not have transpired if she was still married. In Lisa’s mind, this is a fresh start for her career.’

In December, it was revealed make-up artist Lisa had been axed from her role on Britain’s Got Talent, after working on the show for 10 years. It was suggested that the producers thought it was ‘untenable’ for her and Ant – who hosts the show with Declan Donnelly – to continue working together.

Lisa made her feelings very clear by reposting a comment from a fan on Twitter that read, ‘Just saw you have been taken off BGT. I’m sorry to hear this if it’s true Lisa. It seems you’re still getting punished for something you had no control over.’

Another follower branded her sacking ‘bloody ridiculous’ and asked, ‘Why should you be punished?’ Lisa simply responded, ‘Exactly hun.’

But last week Lisa landed a job working behind the scenes on The Only Way Is Essex, in which she will create make-up looks for the show’s biggest stars, including the GC.

This good news came after Lisa’s collaboration with beauty brand Avon was announced and she will also continue working on Strictly Come Dancing when it returns later this year.

‘It’s fair to say that Lisa is now even busier than ever and has well and truly thrown herself into her work life,’ our insider continues. ‘As well as everything she’s got going on the UK, Lisa plans to return to Los Angeles soon to explore career options there. She’s really starting to feel like the only way is up!’

But that’s not to say Lisa wasn’t hurt when she saw the snaps of Ant and Anne-Marie on a day out with Dec’s wife Ali and their daughter Isla.

Lisa and Ant’s struggle to start a family during their marriage was well documented, with her then hubby explaining, ‘Lisa and I would love to have kids. We’re trying. It’s a little tougher than you might think when you get a bit older.’

So it’s no surprise that seeing Anne-Marie pushing Isla’s pram, appearing to play happy families, stung Lisa a bit. Our source says, ‘Lisa was upset over the new pictures, that’s only natural, and to see it play out publicly makes it sting even more.

‘Lisa just wants to spread her wings and step out of Ant’s shadow. The world had better watch out!’