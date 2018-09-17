Lisa is seeking support from her fans

Lisa Armstrong has taken to social media to ‘like’ a post about losing hope following her split from Ant McPartlin.

The former couple publicly announced the were getting divorced in January, with 42-year-old Ant recently moving on with new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

And as new photos of the telly presenter and his other half kissing emerged over the weekend, now 41-year-old Lisa has shared her feelings with her Twitter followers.

The make up artist – who was with Ant for 19 years – reacted to a quote sent to her by a fan which featured a photo of two teddy bears hugging each other.

More: Lisa Armstrong’s pain as she fears Ant McPartlin has moved in with new girlfriend Anne-Marie

It read: ‘We all hit a time when we’ve lost hope and need someone to put their arms around us and say: “I’ve got you right now, I won’t let you face this alone”.’

The supportive follower tweeted to Lisa: ‘So so true. I would give you a hug and tell you I’m here for you any day as i just feel that your one amazing young lady.’

Meanwhile, as Lisa seeks support from her fans online, I’m A Celebrity star Ant has been spending more time with his new girlfriend.

The pair put on a very loved-up display as they took his dog Hurley on a walk near a London fairground yesterday looking happier than ever.

And Ant – who is rumoured to have moved Anne-Marie into his house – even leaned in for a passionate snog with his former PA as they cuddled up on a romantic stroll with the pup.

This comes after Geordie star Ant took a step back from his presenting duties earlier this year following his drink driving charge.

Holly Willoughby has since been brought in by ITV bosses to co-host I’m A Celebrity alongside new dad Dec Donnelly when it kicks off later this year.