The make-up artist says she's in a good place

Lisa Armstrong might have had a difficult year following her split from Ant McPartlin but it sounds like she’s in a much better place right now.

The make-up artist has revealed that she’s taking things ‘day by day’ and feels good after enjoying time off in Los Angeles with a friend over the summer.

‘I went on holiday to LA for five weeks and just hung out,’ said Lisa, 41. ‘I was chilling with my friend and enjoying myself.

‘I feel great and I’m having a nice time… I take things day by day.’

Lisa’s focus on her wellbeing has resulted in her losing a stone in recent weeks and she’s admitted that she’s been trying to take good care of herself.

‘I don’t know what the hell happened. I haven’t had a personal trainer or anything like that,’ Lisa told Closer magazine at charity dog show Pup Aid. ‘It’s all about being healthy and doing some exercise. You have to look after yourself as much as you can.’

Despite going through the ups and downs of her marriage break-up, Lisa has been enjoying being back at work as head of make-up on Strictly Come Dancing, though has insisted that she wouldn’t want to take to the dance floor herself.

‘I’m quite happy to be where I am behind the scenes,’ Ant’s ex confessed. ‘I don’t think anyone would want to see me whizzing around the dance floor as a contestant!

‘I have the best job in the world and I’ve loved going back to work… I’m in a good place.’

Lisa might be feeling good but the one downside of her new look is that her hair has taken a battering.

‘I love changing my hair – it’s cool to have a different look every now and then. I bleached the hell out of it so it’s almost falling out, which is another story,’ she revealed. ‘Who knows what colour it will be next?’

We can’t wait to see, Lisa!

It was announced back in January that Ant, 42, and Lisa were parting ways and Ant since appears to have moved on with new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett.

Meanwhile it was reported last week that Lisa might be planning to donate part of what’s thought to be a £31million divorce settlement to a dog charity.