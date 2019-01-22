Lisa has a message for her ex...

Following on from Ant McPartlin’s gushing admission that girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett ‘saved his life’, his ex Lisa Armstrong has been on a Twitter rampage.

And her latest message to the Britain’s Got Talent presenter hints ‘karma’ will prevail following their messy divorce earlier this year.

More: Lisa Armstrong hits out at ‘disrespectful’ ex Ant McPartlin after he gushes over new love Anne-Marie Corbett

Responding to support from a fan, 43-year-old Lisa liked a message that read: ‘@lisaAmakeup oh she’s his rock….ermmmm 11years of marriage & supporting him….ermmmm strange….five mins on the scene and she’s a rock ….baffled by that statement…completely baffled #Karma.’

These harsh words come after 43-year-old Ant credited Anne-Marie with helping him get his life back on track following his drink-drive crash in March last year.

He told The Sun: ‘She’s a beautiful soul, we’re very happy, I’m in the best place I’ve been in my life, to be honest with you – it’s great.

‘She is the most wonderful true woman and the way we are and when people see us together they’ll see how honest and kind and happy we make each other.’

Speaking about his ex Lisa’s social media activity, Ant then added: ‘She can live her life how she wants to live her life and say what she wants but I prefer to keep that private.’

But it looks like Lisa has found herself an unlikely ally in Piers Morgan, as the Good Morning Britain presenter criticised Ant for not taking his former wife’s feelings into consideration.

The 53-year-old quipped during yesterday morning’s GMB: ‘I think that there’s somebody else involved in all this, who is Lisa, who I know well, who I’d imagine is pretty hurt by it.’

Taking to social media, Piers later hailed Lisa ‘a lovely lady’, to which she responded with three kiss emojis.