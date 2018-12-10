Fans supports Lisa Armstrong after she’s ‘AXED’ from Britain’s Got Talent amid Ant McPartlin’s return

We really feel for Lisa!

Lisa Armstrong has been left reeling after news she has been axed from Britain’s Got Talent after show bosses reportedly said it was ‘untenable’ to have her working side-by-side with ex Ant McPartlin.

The 42-year-old makeup artist – who has also worked on shows including the X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing – took to Twitter to express her dismay at the shock decision.

Re-tweeting a series of fan comments, she wrote that she was ‘not really sure what else to say’. And when asked if it was her decision to move on from the show she simply put ‘nope’.

A flurry of supportive comments from fans highlighted the unfairness of the decision, while keeping their fingers crossed that the channel would offer the star a new TV project in its place.

One wrote: ‘Sorry to hear this. You are fantastic make up artist, other shows will be lucky to have you onboard.’

While another added: ‘At the VERY VERY least, ITV better make sure they offer you a fabulous new job,bloody lucky to have you! Massive love and support lovely.’

Explaining more about the surprise shakeup a show insider told The Mirror: ‘Although everyone is very fond of Lisa, it was clearly untenable to carry on working together.

‘Ant and Dec are two of the most senior people on the show, sometimes these tough decisions have to be made.’

Despite the blow it seems that Lisa still has some good news to look forward to.

According to The Sun Online she is said to have been included in the line-up for a new makeover show on Jet TV, working alongside big names such as Kate Middleton’s hairdresser, Richard Ward.

Thought to be in the development stages, the show could be an exciting new direction for the star.