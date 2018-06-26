Looks like Lisa's sending a strong message out...

Lisa Armstrong has sent out a defiant message in her divorce battle with Ant McPartlin by DELETING her social media cover photo of them together.

The make-up artist swapped the cosy picture – which showed her and Ant with their beloved dog Hurley – for one of her giving the pooch a kiss on the cheek.

Lisa, 41, had kept the snap up despite Ant announcing their split in January but has now removed it after their break-up took a bitter turn last week.

A furious Lisa hit out at allegations that Ant, 42, has started dating his personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett by posting several heartbroken messages on Twitter.

‘to think she was MY friend!!’ she wrote, before replying to a post reading ‘Im so sorry for you he was seemingly hiding someone all along you deserve so much more than that’ by writing back: ‘Yeah My Friend and OUR Pa who I let into OUR home.’

Lisa also admitted that she found out about the alleged romance ‘just like you guys did’, i.e. through the media.

It’s thought that Ant increasingly leant on his PA for support following his arrest for drink-driving in March, which resulted in him taking a step back from his TV commitments.

‘He’s had a tough time of it, but Anne-Marie has put a smile back on his face again,’ a source has told The Sun on Sunday. ‘She has been his rock.

‘Knowing someone is there for him has brought him back from the brink – It’s very early days, but everyone is hoping he can put the worst year of his life behind him and find happiness again.’

Meanwhile it’s been revealed that, despite her heartbreak, Lisa is set to return to Strictly Come Dancing as head make-up artist later this year.

‘The Strictly team are looking forward to getting back together again,’ an insider tells Hello! ‘And Lisa is an important part of that team.’

This comes despite some reports suggesting that Lisa was hoping to relocate to Los Angeles after her divorce from Ant.