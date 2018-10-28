She was joined by some of her closest pals...

Following a difficult year after splitting from Ant McPartlin, it seems Lisa Armstrong was keen to let her hair down at her birthday celebrations.

The Strictly make-up artist turned 42 on the 25th October – but waited until the weekend for a big bash to mark her special day.

Lisa was joined by some of her closest pals for the birthday party, who shared some brilliant photos of the wild night.

Lisa and her buds enjoyed a night full of cocktails and even some saucy butlers in the buff for the night – and it all seemed to go down pretty well, with smiles plastered all over their faces!

The birthday girl marked her special day with her close girlfriends, including her fellow Strictly colleague Lisa Davey, hairstylist on the hit BBC show.

In one of the posts, one friend even hinted at Lisa’s difficult relationship drama over the last year, saying ‘#herestoabetteryear’.

It’s the first birthday that Lisa has seen in with her former husband, Ant McPartlin, by her side.

The pair were granted a divorce in court in just 30 seconds last week, marking the end of their 11-year marriage.

But in the wake of her personal turmoil, it seems Lisa’s career is only on the up and and up, as Strictly fans flocked to praise her for her amazing make-up work on the Halloween episode on Saturday night.

After judge Bruno Tonioli took a moment to specifically praise the hair and make-up team on the programme, fans congratulated Lisa on her social media for doing such a great job.

Applauding Lisa and her team, one fan said: ‘@lisaAmakeup & team wow wow wow tonight’s Halloween makeup was outstanding! 👏👏💄huge congratulations to you all. #strictly’

While another agreed, commenting:‘@lisaAmakeup amazing makeup on tonight’s Strictly – soooo talented x’.

Lisa quickly responded to the kind praise, saying: ‘Thanks Hun.’and ‘My team are just the best!! x’.

It’s so great to see Lisa having the time of her life following a tricky few months – you go girl!