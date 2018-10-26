She's moving on!

It’s certainly been a tough few months for Lisa Armstrong, after her divorce from ex hubby Ant McPartlin was finalised in just 30 seconds last week.

But it seems the Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist is now keen to look to happier times, as she celebrated her 42nd birthday.

Lisa celebrated her big day yesterday, and opted to share a rare, behind-the-scenes picture from backstage at Strictly, re-tweeting a message from professional dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Giovanni shared a sweet snap of himself, Lisa and another Strictly colleague, with Lisa looking fresh-faced without any make-up, and sporting an adorable pair of bunny ears.

On the picture, he wrote: ‘Happy bday to this beauty !!! @lisaAmakeup have the best day !!! Love ya’ Aww!

Lisa responded, and appeared to hint that she and the Strictly crew were heading out to celebrate later that night. She said: ‘Thanks babe, see you later. x’

Just a week before her birthday, Lisa and her ex Ant were granted a decree nisi from a judge, ending their 11-year marriage in just 30 seconds.

Ant’s ‘adultery’ was cited as a reason for the split in the official papers – with Lisa revealing that she found him ‘intolerable to live with’.

On the day of the hearing, Lisa remained defiant and dignified, even appearing on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two to present a make-up masterclass.

The star appeared happy and comfortable during the appearance – suggesting she’s happy to be moving on after a tricky time.

Ever since her divorce was finalised, Lisa has received a wave of supportive messages online, from her fans and loyal followers. Most recently, one shared the quote: ‘She’s been through hell and came out an angel.

‘You didn’t break her, darling. You don’t own that kind of power’ – in a subtle message to Lisa’s ex husband.

The Twitter user said the quote was: ‘One for you @lisaAmakeup ❤’, with Lisa responding: ‘Thanks Hun. x’