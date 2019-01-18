Congratulations, Lisa!

Starting the New Year off on a high note, Lisa Armstrong has announced some very happy news on social media.

After leaving her position on Britain’s Got Talent, the make-up artist was forced to hit out at the ‘unjust and disgraceful’ decision made by ITV bosses – who reportedly claimed it was ‘untenable’ for her to work with former husband Ant McPartlin.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Where did it all go wrong? The truth behind Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong’s marriage breakdown

However, there has been a silver lining for 42-year-old Lisa – announcing she has an exciting project coming up with beauty mega-brand Avon!

Taking to Twitter to announce the exciting new career venture, Lisa has shared a behind-the-scenes snap from her day of business – hinting at a range of nude lipsticks.

Holding up one of the lippies for the snap, Lisa teased fans with her new venture: ‘Fab day with one of my fav brands @Avon_UK talking all about perfect nude lipsticks #comingsoon#nudeismystyle xxx’

As expected, fans have been very quick to share their kind wishes with Lisa.

‘Wow you’re glowing with happiness xx,’ one shared.

Agreeing, another added: ‘You look so stunning you are glowing with happiness so radiant.’

‘Onwards and upwards lovely xx,’ a third posted.

With the cameras already rolling for the new series of Britain’s Got Talent, Lisa’s former husband Ant has officially returned to the spotlight this week – finally joining Declan Donnelly on the show following his showbiz break.

Ant’s return was confirmed by Richard Arnold on Thursday’s Good Morning Britain, as the Entertainment Editor told viewers: ‘I can officially announce that after a year off Ant will start filming on the new series of BGT.’

He then added: ‘They’re reuniting on Friday for the auditions of course, getting underway in London on Friday before the rest of the BGT continue their search for talent next month.’

Ant and Lisa married in July for 2006, before announcing they’d parted ways in January of last year.