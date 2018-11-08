Lisa Armstrong’s best pal expresses fears over radio silence amid Ant McPartlin divorce battle: ‘Call me’

But is he right to worry?

Just days after she attended a court hearing as part of her divorce proceedings with ex Ant McPartlin Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist Lisa Armstrong has worried those closest to her.

Best pal and former Deuce bandmate Craig Young took to Twitter yesterday to make an urgent plea for the 42-year-old to reach out to him, after she failed to respond to his attempts to get in contact with her.

He wrote: ‘@lisaAmakeup please call me ASAP. I’ve tried texting a few times.’

Commenting last week on a throwback snap of herself and Craig on Twitter Lisa seemed to give a nod to the long-standing bond the pair share, writing: ‘Ah look at us @craigyoung.’

The previous evening Lisa had been out with Stephen Mulhern and Emma Willis at a talent competition in London but hasn’t posted on Twitter since November 3rd, and Instagram since October 11th.

However, in a snap from the night shared by someone working at the event Lisa looks happy and relaxed in a head-to-toe black outfit, hoop earrings and rocking her post-Ant blonde hairdo.

But behind the smiles there is likely to be some pain for Lisa, who was no doubt rocked by her ex-hubby failing to turn up to a preliminary hearing in the Family Division of the High Court on Monday.

Speaking to The Mirror in the wake of the news celebrity divorce lawyer Vanessa Lloyd Platt argued that Ant’s actions “gives a signal that says ‘I’m so important I don’t even need to bother to turn up’.”

And as well as having to process the fact that Ant has now found love with his personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett, Lisa is also reportedly having to contend with a custody arrangement for her and Ant’s beloved dog Hurley.

Prior to the recent revelations Ant and Lisa were thought to be one of the strongest couples in showbiz and were married for 11 years before their split.