Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa Armstrong loses father after cancer battle

It's been a tough year for Lisa...

Ant McPartlin’s ex wife Lisa Armstrong has lost her father to cancer, according to reports.

The make up artist, who split from TV presenter Ant in 2018, is said to have kept her dad Derek’s diagnosis a secret for a year, with his condition deteriorating in recent months.

Lisa, 42, reportedly stayed by the side of her 71-year-old late father when he passed, alongside her mum, Linda, at their Oxford home.

The devastating loss comes after Lisa’s turbulent year of divorce proceedings, following her separation from Ant, 42, after 11 years of marriage.

The pair are allegedly in a deadlock over the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star’s £62 million fortune, with legal costs of the break up said to have reached £1.5 million.

According to insiders, Lisa is struggling with the stress of the split from the telly host combined with the loss of her father.

A source told The Sun: ‘A lot of people think Lisa is strong, and she is — but she’s had so much to cope with since she and Ant split up.’

They added: ‘There’s been one thing after another and at times she’s felt on her knees. But she’s kept it together and ploughed on.

‘To do all of that whilst knowing your dad is seriously ill and on borrowed time is quite something. It would break most people.’

Since the complicated break up, Ant has gone on to find love with 42-year-old former PA, Anne-Marie Corbett.

Meanwhile, Lisa has hinted that she is holding out hope for a reunion with former hubby Ant, in the form of cryptic Twitter messages.

The beauty guru took to social media last month to ‘like’ the mysterious Tweet that read: ‘People who are meant to be together find their way back, they may take a few detours, but they’re never lost.’