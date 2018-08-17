Ant's estranged wife makes a bold statement on social media...

She’s spent the past five months facing a media storm surrounding her split from Ant McPartlin, but now Lisa Armstrong has a new ‘baby boy’ to focus on.

The make-up artist – who was married to Ant for 11 years before he announced their separation in January – took to social media to gush over her beloved dog, Hurley.

She wrote: ‘Mama’s love!! #hurls #babyboy,’ alongside an adorable selfie of the pair.

Lisa, 41, was separated from her beloved pooch when she jetted off to LA for a break after the split was announced.

But, now she’s back, it seems she’s in high spirits as she comes to terms with their separation. She even liked a tweet which hinted she’ll never regret being a ‘good person’ to the ‘wrong people’.

It read: ‘Never regret being a good person, to the wrong people. Your behaviour says everything about you, and their behaviour says enough about them.’

What Lisa *might* be referring to is the news that Ant has moved in with his new girlfriend, Anne-Marie Corbett. And is said to be splashing £12,000 a month on the plush new pad.

But, Ant’s not the only one moving on from their marriage. And, as Now reported last week, Lisa is ‘finally ready to face the music’ and begin divorce proceedings.

‘Now that she’s given herself some time in LA and has had a chance to let her heart heal, she’s feeling a lot more confident and able to deal with divorce,’ our mole revealed.

‘It’s not going to be an overnight thing, but she and Ant will be in negotiations as they work out the best possible outcome.’