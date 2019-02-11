We love it!

Lisa Armstrong has revealed a daring new look as she showed off a stunning hair transformation recently.

The make-up artist has ditched her platinum blonde locks in favour of a sleek brunette bob, with purple tips – and fans love her new ‘do.

Sharing a moody snap of herself in the back of a car last week, Lisa sported trendy square sunglasses while showing off her new cropped bob, which she wore brushed back away from her face.

She captioned the image: ‘Happy Thursday everyone… Off to work I go can’t wait to see you @chattyman.’

Fans rushed to compliment Lisa, with one commenting on the stunning snap: ‘Look so young. Stay happy x’.

Another said: ‘Didn’t recognize you looks like your going to have some laughs ahead .this is going to be your year’.

A third added: ‘You look fab, carrying on looking amazing as you always do xx’.

And a fourth said: ‘Oh your hair so suits you dark, looking fabulous’.

Lisa’s new look comes after she took another swipe at her ex Ant McPartlin.

The 42-year-old liked a tweet from a fan that claimed Ant is rubbing his new romance with Anne-Marie Corbett in Lisa’s face.

The tweet said: ‘Really feel for @lisaAmakeup – she supported her husband since they were just kids to have it rubbed in her face that he’s now happier than ever. So hurtful.

‘Why behave like that Ant? @antanddec You wouldn’t be where you are today without her. #ZipIt.’

Lisa has frequently liked’ a string of messages from fans which hint she’s ‘disgusted and devastated’ by her ex, especially after he credited Anne-Marie for ‘saving his life’ following his drink-driving charge and stint in rehab last year.

In the shock interview, 43-year-old Ant told The Sun: ‘Anne-Marie honestly is the fundamental reason for the great change in my life.

‘She’s been my rock. She’s a beautiful soul. We’re very happy.

‘I’m in the best place I’ve been in my life, to be honest with you. She’s the greatest support to me. She’s always been behind me and supported me and looked after me. She always has been there for me.’