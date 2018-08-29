She's posting sizzling selfies...

She might be having to watch her estranged husband, Ant McPartlin, move on with another woman but Lisa Armstrong is determined to put on a brave face.

Which explains why – just hours after making a thinly veiled dig at Ant and ‘fake’ relationships – Lisa posted a sizzling selfie on Instagram.

The make-up artist gave her best pout as she flaunted her purple hair and impeccable make-up after doing a day of glam at Strictly Come Dancing.

She captioned the selfie: ‘You know it’s coming to that time of the year when @lotttiepop ties a piece of jewelled material around your neck and you don’t bat an eyelid!! #strictlyiscoming x’

Fans lauded Lisa, 41, with praise for handling herself so well amid her very public split from Ant McPartlin.

‘Keep your head held high,’ one fan wrote. Another said: ‘You are so strong and beautiful.’

Lisa’s selfie came just days after she hinted that pictures of Ant with his new girlfriend Anne-Marie on holiday had left her feeling devastated.

The pair separated back in January after eleven years of marriage. Shortly after Ant was arrested for drink driving and has been taking a hiatus out of the limelight ever since.

And Ant’s career break had left I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here bosses with a presenting spot to fill, until it was confirmed earlier today that Holly Willoughby will host this year’s show alongside Declan Donnelly.

On the news, the This Morning host said: ‘I couldn’t be more excited to have been asked to stand alongside Dec for the next jungle adventure.’

And, on his new co-host, Dec said: ‘I am hugely grateful to Holly for agreeing to accompany me to Australia this year. She was at the top of my list and I’m thrilled she said yes.’

We can’t wait to see these two together!