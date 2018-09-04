From Strictly to Blind Date

Lisa Armstrong has already had a pretty tough year with the public breakdown of her marriage, but after photos emerged of ex-hubby Ant McPartlin and his new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett enjoying a romantic trip to Italy, she has decided to get back on the dating scene.

The Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist, 41, has reportedly got the backing of her Strictly colleagues – including presenters Tess Daly, 49 and Claudia Winkleman, 46- who are helping ease her back in to the dating scene by setting her up on blind dates.

An insider revealed: ‘Everyone on set is rooting for Lisa, and they’ve been putting forward some great catches for her to pre-approve before setting her up on some blind dates.

Lisa doesn’t want to jump into anything too quickly, but she’s ready to slowly start dipping her toe into the water, and is excited about the prospect of a new romance, drawing a line under her painful year and moving on with her life,’ they added to Closer magazine.

The pictures of Ant, and Anne-Marie, both 42, show the pair looking loved up in Florence as they walk hand-in-hand and stop to embrace in the street.

Another source told Heat magazine: ‘She really feels like Ant is rubbing her nose in it. Those holiday pics were so hard for her to see. She’s trying to throw herself into work but it’s not easy.’

‘She can’t believe how many people from Strictly have come up to say how much they’re thinking of her.

‘At a recent meeting Tess and Claudia told Lisa how much they support her.

‘They praised her for being so resilient after everything that’s been thrown at her. Tess has even said Lisa seems like a completely new person.’

Keep your chin up Lisa!

Words by Leanne Carr